Heritage Days will celebrate its 43rd anniversary Oct. 14-16 in Historic downtown Rogersville, Tennessee.
Grand Presenters of this year’s celebration include Tennessee Arts Commission, TVA-John Sevier, Ballad Health, Town of Rogersville, T-Mobile, Leafguard, The Rogersville Review and WRGS.
Please stop by the presenter booths on Main Street to look at the informational displays and say thanks to these contributors.
Parade, Chili and Artwork
Heritage Days will kick-off with the Children’s Costume Contest & Parade, sponsored by The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s theme is Railroad History. Line up begins at 4:15 in the First Baptist Church parking lot. Contact the Chamber of Commerce for additional information 423-272-2186.
The Great Chili Cook-off sponsored by First Community Bank has always been a crowd pleaser. Teams will compete for numerous titles, including People’s Choice. Chili samples will begin at 5:00 pm inside the Courtyard at the Hale Springs Inn. Enjoy live entertainment by Smith Creek. Arrive hungry.
Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union will sponsor the Mixed Media Art and Photography Show. The Mixed Media Art and Photography Show offers categories for children, youth, adults and Veterans.
The Art Show will be exhibited inside the Courthouse Annex on Main Street. The Art Show is not limited to Rogersville/Hawkins County participants only- Regional participants are welcome! Entry forms for the Mixed Art and Photography Show are available at the following locations: RHA Depot Museum, Chamber of Commerce, and online www.rogersvilleheritage.org.
Quilting has been a longstanding way of life for centuries. Some things have faded over the years but the art of quilting is alive and well in Rogersville, Tennessee. The Quilt Show, sponsored by Hawkins County Gas Utility District, will be located inside the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Friday Hot Cars and Cool Music
The Heritage Days food court on South Depot Street will open at 5 p.m. — visit one of many street food vendors for great festival foods or local downtown restaurants until way in the evening.
Rogersville Main Street and Random Rods Car Club will host the final Cruise- In of the season with a parade of over 100 vintage automobiles (pre 1980) from 6-9 p.m. Visit the Rogersville Main Street booth to vote for “People’s Choice,” to be awarded at the close of the evening.
- Enjoy the music by the Toby Gibson Band at the Main Stage on the Town Square beginning at 6 p.m.. Toby plays a variety of multigenerational music- Main Stage sponsored by Eastman Credit Union and Rogersville Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Jeep.
Oct. 14-15 Heritage Days events
On Saturday, Oct. 14 the festival’s opening ceremony, sponsored by Cooper Standard, will begin at 10 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. Uniformed representatives of the Sons of the American Revolution, and Cherokee High School drum line will perform the flag ceremony followed by the singing of the National Anthem by the Cherokee Chorale. Invocation will be performed by Sheldon Livesay of Of One Accord Ministries.
The festival opens immediately after the ceremony with hosts of demonstrators highlighting heritage skills in the demonstrator’s yard including a living history exhibition, woodcarving, homesteading, pottery, blacksmiths, chair caning- onsite apple butter stir and many more. Demonstrator’s Yard is sponsored by Holston Electric Cooperative..
The Davis Grist Mill and Antique Farm Exhibit will be on display on South Depot Street and Artisan Craft booths will line four blocks of Main and Church Streets. The Young’uns Yard will offer old-fashioned games, inflatables, balloon art, the Heritage Train, and face painting.
The Dance Stage and the Main Stage on Washington Street will provide a variety of new exciting groups and repeat favorites, offering non-stop entertainment throughout the festival. See the entertainment sponsors at each site.
Heritage Days’ is excited to host returning CivilWar reenactors of the Company of the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion. B Company will set up an encampment on Friday evening. Saturday from 9:00 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. they will perform War skirmishes,Cavalry and artillery demonstrations, saber drills, and practice maneuvers at Crockett Springs Park, located on South Rogers Street. Guests are asked to bring folding chairs to this and all other outdoor exhibitions and shows.
Visit the Food Court for a variety of street food or visit downtown restaurants for your dining pleasure. The beautiful Hale Springs Inn, circa 1824 features McKinney’s Tavern for lunch, dinner, or drinks. While visiting, take a tour of the historic Inn.
We are excited that this year will offer an expanded Heritage Days post pandemic. We have exceeded our expectations. We hope you will join us for a weekend of festivities and fellowship.
With over 100 craft vendors and the largest number of food trucks we have ever had, there is something for everyone.