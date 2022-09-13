Rogersville will be the loudest city in Northeast Tennessee Saturday evening when hundreds of bikers take over downtown for the 5th annual Rogersville Bike Nite.
Last year Bike Nite attracted 310 motorcycles, but with a major fundraiser Bike Rally coinciding with the Sept. 17 Bike Nite, Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker said she wouldn’t be surprised if they exceed 400 this year.
Rogersville Bike Nite came about after a new motorcycle accessory business opened downtown and requested the event. Unfortunately that business eventually closed, but Bike Nite was a big hit.
“We had a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who wanted to have a bike show just to see how it would do,” Barker said. “It was such a success that we decided to do it annually. You never know what to expect when you do a festival the first time, and we had right at 200 the first year. It has grown every year since.”
‘They enjoy coming and being a part of it’
Rogersville is a regular stopping point for bikers due to its proximity to amazing scenery and scenic riding destinations.
Barker added, “All the people who come compliment us on the event and how much they enjoy coming and being a part of it.”
Main Street will close for bike parking at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the festival officially beginning at 5 p.m.
Pre-registration is $12 per bike in advance and $20 on event day. Trophies will be awarded for Best Stock Motorcycle, Best Custom Motorcycle, and and Best Paint.
There will be live music courtesy of “Tennessee Champagne”.
Downtown restaurants will be open serving a special Bike Nite menu, and there will also be Italian Ice for sale. Various motorcycle accessory venders will be on hand including a motorcycle sound system company that will be doing demonstrations.
There will also be free hourly drawings for motorcycle related prizes contributed by various event sponsors including Busted Knuckles and Viking Motorcycle Bags.
For more information about pre-registration call (423) 272-2186 or (423) 293-0660.
Sept. 17 Charity Ride
Registration for the second annual benefit ride to raise money for the Hawkins County Humane Society and Hawkins County Rescue Squad begins at 11 a.m. at the Rogersville First Baptist Church parking lot on Main Street across from the Post Office.
The requested contribution is $20, or $30 with a T-shirts. Kickstands go up at 1 p.m. and the ride will follow Rt. 66N from Rogersville to the Clinch River Market in Sneedville. From there the route follows Rt. 33 west to River Place on the Clinch for a mid-ride break.
From there the ride follows Rt. 70N south, ending back in downtown Rogersville in time to get a good parking place on Main Street for Bike Nite.
All entry donations will benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society. There is also a 50/50 drawing ($10 for 5 tickets, $20 for 12), as well as a $10 prize raffle. Drawings are at 5 p.m. and you must be present to win.
The 50/50 drawing will benefit the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.
The benefit ride is sponsored by the Tennessee Chapter of America’s Guardians Motorcycle Club and Red Dog on Main restaurant.