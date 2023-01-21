Beginning Wednesday visitors could request the official 2023 Tennessee Vacation Guide — an interactive guide to help visitors choose their own Tennessee vacation.
The guide emphasizes that Tennessee offers endless adventures to check off everyone’s travel bucket list, from the great outdoors to world-famous cuisine, or legendary live music to thrilling theme parks.
Available as a free printed guide or e-guide at TNvacation.com or at any of the state’s 16 Welcome Centers, it’s an essential insider’s guide to the best of Tennessee.
Inspiration flows through 150-plus pages, including detailed information on:
Outdoor adventures including America’s most-visited national park, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in East Tennessee; ziplining in one of the country’s largest urban parks at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis; or, traveling the historic Natchez Trace in Middle Tennessee
The state’s unique celebrations and festivals, featuring music, food and fun
The famed Discover Tennessee Trails & Byways — the ultimate road trip
Family friendly and “kid-reviewed” attractions, including theme parks, water parks, zoos, science museums and safaris
Made-in-Tennessee spirits — everything from whiskey to wine to craft beer
Tennessee’s rich history, including 14 statewide stops on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail
The state’s lasting impact on music history and all genres of music, including blues, folk, country, hip-hop and more
Franklin, Tenn.-based Journal Communications, Inc. produces the guide, which is distributed to nearly 500,000 visitors annually. The cover was hand-illustrated by VMLY&R Associate Design Director Mars Denton.
Tennessee is the home of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly, and rock ‘n’ roll— delivering an unparalleled experience of beauty, history, and family adventure, infused with music that creates a vacation that is the “Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee.”
