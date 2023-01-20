Blakely Ramsey — 4th grade
Bonnie Smucker — 5th grade
Matt Kirkpatrick — 6th grade
Ariel McPeek — 7th grade
Chadd Carpenter — 10th grade
The Hawkins County 4-H Photo Contest was recently held within the county.
4-H members and Cloverbud members were given the opportunity to submit a photo of “Hawkins County Favorites”.
Members were encouraged to take a photo of their favorite person, place, or thing in Hawkins County and explain why it’s their favorite.
This year the participants were: Addison Jones (RCS), River Catron (RCS), Gavin Hensley (Carters Valley), Ragan Seal (RMS), Matt Kirkpatrick (RCS), Chadd Carpenter (Homeschool), Mason Smith (RMS), Grey Kirkpatrick (RCS), Blakely Ramsey (RCS), Dalton Collier (SES), Jace Johnson (Bulls Gap), Shelbi Costello (RMS), Bonnie Smucker (Mooresburg), Callie-Ann Parsons (RCS), Kaisley Luster (BG), Ariel McPeek (RMS), and Blake Arnott (BG).
All participants received a placing of first, second, or third place.
The Grand Prize Awards were presented in each age division.
The winners were: Blakely Ramsey, Bonnie Smucker, Matt Kirkpatrick, Ariel McPeek, and Chadd Carpenter.
