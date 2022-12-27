Nothing says celebration like tiny bubbles in a fancy glass. These sparkling drinks will get your holiday parties off on a festive fit before you can say Kris Kringle.
Nothing says celebration like tiny bubbles in a fancy glass. These sparkling drinks will get your holiday parties off on a festive fit before you can say Kris Kringle.
Jingle Juice
Take advantage of seasonal citrus in this great party drink. Makes 1 1/2 quarts. Recipe is from MyRecipes.
Ingredients
5 cups orange juice
1 cup vodka
1/3 cup orange liqueur or an equal amount of orange juice
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup maraschino cherry juice
Garnishes: Fruity candy cane sticks, cherries with stems, orange and lemon slices
Directions
1. Stir together orange juice and the next four ingredients.
2. Add ice to cups. Pour drink over ice and garnish.
3. Make it a spritzer: Add 2 cups of a chilled lemon-lime soft drink before pouring over ice.
Lemosas
Recipe is from Cooking TV.
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
2 cups blueberries
Zest of a lemon
2 cups lemonade
1 bottle sparkling wine or champagne
Fresh blueberries
Directions
1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar and water and stir until sugar has dissolved. Add the blueberries and lemon zest and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until blueberries have burst or about 5 minutes.
2. Remove from heat and let cool for 10 minutes, then strain into a jar. Let cool completely.
3. Pour about a tablespoon of syrup into the bottom of a champagne flute, then pour over 1/4 cup lemonade. Top off each flute with champagne. Garnish with fresh blueberries.
Apple Cider Mimosa
Makes one drink. Recipe is from Esquire.
Ingredients
4 ounces brut champagne
2 ounces apple cider
1 ounce cinnamon whiskey
Sliced apple, for garnish
Directions
1. Mix cider and cinnamon whiskey in a champagne flute. Top with champagne and lightly stir. Garnish with an apple slice.
Pom Fizz
Makes one drink Recipe is from Food52.
Ingredients
4 cups pomegranate juice
1 tablespoon Pomegranate syrup
4 ounces Prosecco or other sparkling white wine
Fresh pomegranate seeds
Directions
1. Add the juice to a large saucepan and set over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until it reduces to a syrup, or about 2 hours. Store in the refrigerator.
2. Add the pomegranate syrup to a champagne flute. Pour in the wine and a few pomegranate seeds.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.