The Local Artists Gallery would like to invite all of you to The Gallery to see the work of Stephanie Brunelle which can be viewed in The Gallery’s right storefront window starting Nov. 1.
She works in many mediums, acrylics, dioramas, stone, plants and more. She has been an avid member of the Local Artists Gallery for about 10 years now.
We are very proud of Stephanie, she is an energetic and thoughtful artist and a very valued member of The Gallery.
She can always be counted on to provide support during special events, such as our recent Heritage Days, and she gives 110% without complaint.
Stephanie had a life changing event last year that affected her greatly and caused her to step back and take a look at life. This is the story she would like to share. “ I didn’t realize I was having a heart attack...a widow maker in fact. I’d thrown my back out the previous week and suspected that I’d pinched a muscle or nerve which was throwing intense pain into my shoulders and as usual, my spine where my bra fastened. Something was obviously wrong however and listening to my body instead of my ever rationalizing brain, I woke my husband and asked for the first time in our 17 years that he take me to the emergency room.
Needless to say, the ending result was a happy one. That, was a year and a half ago.
It has taught me a vulnerability I didn’t have before and though my mind still races... when it remembers to, my body has slowed which in itself has benefits of its own. These changes have found their way and their beauty into my paintings.
I am in the Autumn of life, the colors around me reflect the colors inside and I can’t help but smile.”
The Local Artists Gallery at 124 E. Main St, Rogersville, TN is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All items on display were produced by your neighbors from the area and everyone would love for you to stop by and visit. You will find a very interesting and broad spectrum of artwork, and you may find that special Christmas present you’ve been looking for!