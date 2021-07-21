KINGSPORT – Seventy-five years ago, a group of local musicians got together and founded the Kingsport Symphony. Now a fully professional and regional orchestra, Symphony of the Mountains is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary with a varied slate of concerts beginning this weekend.
Music from Around the World
Saturday at UVA Wise and Sunday at Kingsport Allandale Mansion Amphitheater Bring a picnic and take a musical trip around the world, enjoying music from every continent (even Antarctica!). Bass-Baritone Michael Rodgers will join our 75-year-old orchestra in audience favorites like “Impossible Dream” and “Ol’ Man River.”
Diamond Jubilee Concert: The Oak Ridge Boys
Sept. 18 at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center Auditorium Join us for our birthday celebration with Tennessee’s own Oak Ridge Boys joining the orchestra to perform fan favorites including “Ozark Mountain Jubilee,” “American Made” and “Elvira.”
Two Fifths of Beethoven
Oct. 16 at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center Auditorium Hear the most famous four notes ever written, as Symphony of the Mountains performs Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, followed by his Fifth Piano Concerto, the “Emperor,” featuring pianist Miri Yampolsky.
Voices of the Mountains: American Pastorales
Nov. 5 at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, Johnson City The Voices, under the direction of Dr. Matthew Potterton, return after a year’s hiatus to perform Cecil Effinger’s Four Pastorales along with the music of Dale Trumbore and Gwyneth Walker.
By the Fireside with Symphony of the Mountains
Dec. 4 at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center Auditorium & December 5 at McGlothlin Center for the Arts, Emory & Henry CollegeEnjoy an afternoon of warmth and wonder at our annual holiday concerts. Featured guests include the Academy of Strings, Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, Mountain Mission School Choir and our own Voices of the Mountains.
Woodwinds and All That Jazz
Feb. 5, 2022, at Paramount Center for the Arts, Bristol Symphony of the Mountains’ Woodwind Quintet will play works by Gunther Schuller and Appalachian music by regional composer Greg Danner followed by the delightfully intriguing “Suite for Cello and Jazz Piano Trio” by Claude Bolling featuring SOTM’s principal cellist, Mathew Wilkinson.
English Delights
March 26, 2022, at Martin Center for the Arts, Johnson City Three works from “across the pond”: ETSU musicians will join the orchestra in Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Ballade.” In Elgar’s Cello Concerto Juilliard student Benjamin Doane, winner of last year’s young artist concerto competition, is the featured soloist. John Rutter’s famous Requiem will be presented in collaboration with the ETSU Chorale, Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, the Tusculum University Choir, the Voices of the Mountains, and soprano Jennifer Harrell.
Eastman Celebration Concert: The Planets
May 7, 2022, at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center Auditorium We will celebrate Eastman’s 100th anniversary with a performance of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” a masterpiece premiered the same year Eastman was founded. A visual presentation courtesy of Bays Mountain Planetarium will enrich the experience. Featured guests are Cantemus Women’s Choir, Dobyns-Bennett High School Chamber Choir, and the Voices of the Mountains. The concert will open with Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony.
When Instruments Roamed the Earth!
May 8, 2022, at Paramount Center for the Arts, Bristol Symphony of the Mountains is pleased to present this delightful program, introducing families to the instruments of the orchestra as if dinosaurs of the past. We will take a tour through Tennessee and Virginia performing public concerts and school concerts at no charge for children and students of all ages.
Voices of the Mountains Auditions
Our symphony chorus, the Voices of the Mountains is seeking new singers. Auditions will be held July 26. The Youth Orchestra and Primo Orchestra also returns this fall. Audition deadline is Aug. 15. Call the symphony office for more information.
Both subscription tickets and single tickets are now on sale for all performances, a release says. Please note that Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center Auditorium requires the audience to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend. Tickets may be purchase online at symphonyofthemountains.org or by calling the Symphony office at 423-392-8423.