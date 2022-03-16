Kamala D. Harris is the first woman to become vice president.
She was born Oct. 20, 1964, in Oakland, California, to immigrants from India and Jamaica. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a breast cancer researcher and her father is a professor of economics.
“My mother would look at me and she’d say, ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last,’” Harris says.
Both of her parents were activists, having met during the civil rights movement. They took young Kamala and her sister, Maya, to demonstrations and introduced diverse role models such as Constance Baker Motley.
Harris is a graduate of Howard University and the University of California Hastings College of Law. She started her career in the Alameda (California) County District Attorney’s Office and was elected district attorney of San Francisco in 2003 and attorney general of California in 2010.
As attorney general, Harris won a $20 billion settlement for Californians who had their homes foreclosed on and a $1.1 billion settlement against a for-profit education company. Harris also ran for Senate and served as the junior senator from California until Joe Biden chose her as his presidential running mate.
As a senator, Harris championed legislation for combat hunger, improve maternal health care, address climate change and more. She served on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works and authored anti-lynching legislation that became law.
Harris is frequently called upon to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate because it is divided 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. Her first tie-breaking vote was Feb. 5, 2021, to pass a pandemic stimulus package, and it was quickly followed by six more tie-breakers, setting a new record.
Harris is married to attorney Doug Emhoff, who is referred to as the second gentleman. She’s stepmother to his two children, Cole and Ella. She’s written two books, “Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer,” and “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” and a children’s book, “Superheroes are Everywhere.”
She was the 2005 recipient of the Thurgood Marshall Award from the National Black Prosecutors Association, the 2016 recipient of the Bipartisan Justice Award from the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, and has several honorary degrees.