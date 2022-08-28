Beauty products often come with a high price tag, which might be why more crafters are making them for personal use, as gifts and to sell.
If you’re looking for inspiration, visit craft fairs and talk to the vendors there. Browse through Etsy stores. Look at Pinterest and Instagram pictures.
Make sure you buy high quality ingredients. Beauty products are meant to protect the skin and to offer moments of self-indulgence. The last thing you want is a product that smells bad or causes someone’s skin to break out in a rash. Many ingredients are available in the large craft stores or on Amazon, but you can also shop at specialty natural health stores.
Types of Beauty Products
While some beauty items require chemical labs and a great deal of education and experience to create, there are many that can be created at home with just a little bit of on-line research. YouTube is filled with how-to videos.
The following are just the tip of the iceberg of what you can create:
Homemade soaps. Choose your shape, size and scent to make soap that is uniquely yours. You’ll need such basic materials as lye, coconut and olive oil, distilled water and essential oils. You can also add dried herbs or flowers. Places like Spruce Crafts offer recipes that can form a foundation for you to build upon.
Lip balms and scrubs. Lip balms and scrubs are great ways to treat chapped or dry lips and to give your face an extra shine. There are many DIY recipes, but dermatologist Joshua Zeichner told Elle Magazine that he advises against using any fragrances, colorings or essential oils because they can disrupt the outer skin layer and lead to greater dryness, irritation and rashes.
Bath bombs. Invented in 1989, they’ve seen a surge in popularity over the past several years. Bath bombs are usually ball shaped and are made up of emollients and softeners that dissolve when tossed into a bathtub. They can be made with all-natural materials. Scents are often chosen for their aromatherapy purposes, and they create a luxurious, pampering effect to a bath. Most contain sodium bicarbonate and citric acid which can help clean and deodorize. A similar craft is a shower steamer which can be made with various essential oils that the steam from the shower helps you to inhale.
Body scrubs. Considered one of the easiest of beauty crafts to make at home, they can be prepared with as little as three ingredients and mixed together in a jar in minutes. Basic ingredients include salt, sugar and ground coffee or oatmeal, but you can also use essential oils, almond meal, linseeds, rice bran, buckwheat, cornmeal or many other options.
Beard oils. Not all beauty products are for women. Beard oils help to moisturize beards and can contribute to such things as beard growth and softening hairs. They are made by combing various oils such as essential oils, jojoba oil, argan oil, grapeseed oil, coconut oil, baby oil or olive oil.