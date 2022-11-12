JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, home to award-winning faculty and student ensembles, presents more than 200 events each year.
Many are free. Others cost only what it takes to cover associated expenses.
For Dr. Alan Stevens, named chair earlier this year, it is all part of building a community that “both accept students for who they are and challenges them to be better musicians and academics.”
“The Department of Music is a thriving group of students and faculty,” he said. “I want to ensure that the Department of Music helps students to succeed both in study and life.”
Stevens arrived at ETSU 11 years ago after earning a doctorate from the University of Arizona. Since then, he has founded the award-winning Greyscale, toured the country with BucsWorth, written book chapters on teaching and conducting, been appointed as the artistic director of the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus and served as the American Choral Directors Association’s International Conductors Exchange fellow in 2017, traveling to Brazil to guest conduct at the renowned Conservatório de Tatuí, among many other accomplishments.
“Dr. Stevens is a valued colleague, and the Department of Music is a vibrant place,” said Dr. Joe Bidwell, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “I am excited to work with him to further promote all the opportunities available to both students and the public.
Stevens wants to see every ETSU student take at least one course in music.
“I also strongly encourage all students to continue making music at ETSU if they are able,” he said. “If a student sang in choir or played in band in high school, why stop? The ETSU ensembles are some of the closest groups of friends and colleagues I’ve seen on campus.”
What you will not find is Stevens sugarcoating the demands of the discipline.
“The reality is a career in the arts is very difficult, often not predictable and can be extremely frustrating,” he said.
He asks any student interested in a music major a series of questions, including: Are you willing to deal with hours of practice and performance, and hone not only your instrument and voice but study music theory, music history, diction and more?
“I don’t want to scare anyone away from the major, but I do want every student to know that this degree requires a level of time commitment that most other majors do not,” he said. “I want students to realize that this career is 95% hard work, frustration and practice – but the 5% that exists for those incredible moments in performance when the world holds its breath – that makes it all worth it,” he said.
Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics, said the Department of Music enriches both the campus and the community.
“East Tennessee State University strives to improve the lives of those in our region and beyond,” she said. “Dr. Alan Stevens and the Department of Music help move us toward that goal.”
To learn more about the Department of Music at ETSU, visit etsu.edu/cas/music.