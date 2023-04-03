The Cherokee High School band performed in the courtyard of the New Orleans Jazz Museum during a visit last month.
The Cherokee High School band visited New Orleans on March 18-23 where they were able to explore the city and perform while we were there.
We performed in the courtyard of the New Orleans Jazz Museum. While there the students were able to tour the city and see many of the highlights.
The French Quarter, Jackson Square, Louis Armstrong Park, Mardi Gras World, Audubon Zoo, New Orleans Jazz Museum, and The National WWII Museum to name a few.
We also went on a river cruise to Chalmette Battlefield, the site of the famed Battle of New Orleans.
The band has achieved great success for the entire year. During our marching band season, the band placed first in competition and earned several Superior Ratings.
During our concert season, the band earned a Superior rating at East Tennessee School Band and Orchestra’s state-recognized concert assessment.
This is the second superior rating achieved by Cherokee Band with last year being the first in school history.
