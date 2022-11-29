eats ice rink

The rink officially opens on Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m., with a grand opening Bucky’s Blizzard Block Party for students and the community.

 CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

East Tennessee State University is adding to the list of fun holiday activities in Johnson City with an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink located on the ETSU University Commons, adjacent to the D.P Culp Student Center.

Trending Recipe Videos