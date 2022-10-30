Grab your partner — or just fly solo — and head down to a good old-fashioned community Square Dance at 7 p.m., Nov. 4, in the Special Exhibits Gallery at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Historic Downtown Bristol.
The event is free and fun for all ages, but you must RSVP online to attend.
Expert caller Tyler Hughes will lead the evening with live music to get your feet moving; no partner or previous dancing experience necessary, just the desire to have a great night out.
“After a two-year break, square dancing is back at the museum!” said Head Curator Dr. Rene Rodgers. “This is a wonderful event for everyone and a great way to create fond memories with family and friends.”
If you wish to RSVP to attend the event, you may do so online through the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org. Participants are asked to wear comfortable, sturdy dancing shoes — no heels, please — to protect the gallery floor.
For a complete list of events and a comprehensive look at everything the Birthplace of Country Music has to offer, visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org
About the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, explores the history of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their lasting impact on our music heritage.
The 24,000 square foot museum is located at 101 Country Music Way in Historic Downtown Bristol, Va. Through multiple theater experiences, film and sound, and interactive, technology-infused displays—along with a variety of educational programs, music programs, and community events—the exciting story of this music and its far-reaching influence comes alive.
Rotating exhibitions from guest curators and other institutions, including the Smithsonian, are featured throughout the year in the Special Exhibits Gallery. The museum is also home to a digital archive.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. through 6p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays and most major holidays; call ahead for clarification at 423-573-1927.
