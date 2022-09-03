The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center next week (Sept 6-10).
This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
As part of the event, the NFA plans to hold fireworks demonstrations at Hunter Wright Stadium each night of the meeting from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The fireworks being demonstrated are the small shell variety and not like those typically seen during Independence Day or Fun Fest displays.
“These are going to be wholesalers who sell to retailers, who will then sell them to the public,’ said Lara Potter, associate executive director of Visit Kingsport. “There’s not going to be large public displays like you would see at a commercial show.”
In light of the fireworks demonstrations, Dogwood Park – located adjacent to Hunter Wright Stadium — will close at 7 p.m. Sept. 6-10.
If you want to watch the fireworks demonstrations inside Hunter Wright Stadium, the NFA is offering two opportunities for the public to attend — on Friday and Saturday evening. Tickets are $5 per person per night and can only be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3Q4ffF4.
For more information about the event, contact Visit Kingsport at 392-8800.