Corki Weart is the director of an event held periodically at the Rogersville National Guard Armory called Creative Social Day.
Corki encourages new members to come on out and learn new skills or use the skills you already have. The socials are fun and whatever you create you can take home with you. All ages are encouraged to attend including homeschoolers, children, parents and seniors.
Everyone is welcomed. There are no sign ups and no fees. Donations are accepted and support our soldiers and National Guard under “Project Serve Our Soldiers”. Donations are used to send goody baskets to deployed military.
They also write them letters thanking them for their service. On some occasions they have sponsored military men and women with personal needs.
Aprons From Fat Quarters
On Nov. 3 a group of sewers were making aprons from fat quarters with instructions provided by Barbara Cannon. All supplies were provided for this project.
Of course not everyone has heard of “fat quarters” but Barbara’s husband Bill Cannon explains, “A fat quarter is a dimension of fabric. For the aprons they are 39 x 24.
Woodworking
Bill sometimes teaches woodworking if there is enough interest. He is a master woodworking craftsman. Some of his creations have included theme type mailboxes shaped like animals.
Nila Fugate Teaches Crochet
On this day there was also a group of crocheters. The guest crochet instructor was Nila Fugate who was teaching beginners.
Some with a little experience brought their own crochet supplies and supplies were also provided for free by the Social. They also have room for more experienced crocheters.
Some previous projects the group has created were coasters, rock painting, pumpkin painting and microwavable bowl holders that don’t get hot to the touch. They also offer painting to children too small to sew or do harder crafts.
Sewing Skills Are For Boys And Girls
If a child does want to learn sewing they are required to bring their own machine and a parent and the instructor will be happy to teach them. They need to be at least 10 years old. Boys are encouraged to learn sewing too. “It’s not just for girls anymore,” says Corki.
Alina Gorlova attended with her two children, Roanna and Felix. Felix is old enough to learn sewing while Roanna enjoys painting projects.
Saturday Classes May Be Available
Currently the Social Days are interested in expanding to some Saturday classes if there is enough interest.
That way the Social would be available for students and people who work during the week. The Saturday classes would require a small $5 fee to cover the costs of materials.
Help Make A Gift Basket
Donations are used to send goody baskets to deployed military. They also write them letters thanking them for their service. Volunteers are needed to put together a range of holiday gift baskets for their craft fair which will be held March 24th and 25th from 10AM to 6PM next year.
The baskets will be featuring some hand-made items such as oven mitts and table runners. Quilters are also needed to donate quilts that will be sold on a suggested donation basis.
There will be a need to create children’s baskets and pet baskets also. If you are interested in meeting new people while learning new skills or sharing the skills you already have while supporting a great cause give the Social Days a try. You can call for dates and times or if you are interested.
For more information call (407) 883-2036. Meetings are usually held once a month. Corki mentions, “This is a time for fellowship and making new friends. Come meet fellow crafters.”