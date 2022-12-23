Tennessee State Parks will ring in the New Year with the annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 in parks across Tennessee.
The hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks. Hikers are also encouraged to enjoy overnight stays at campsites, cabins or lodge rooms at parks throughout the state.
The hikes are an opportunity to start the year with those New Year’s resolutions for good health or simply to enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks. Many parks have their own special features for the hikes.
Information about every First Day Hike in the state can be found online at: https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes/
Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks. The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. They begin Tennessee State Parks’ annual Signature Hikes series held throughout the year.
Here are some of the First Night Hike being held close to home in Northeast Tennessee:
David Crockett Birthplace Park
Jan. 1, Midnight to 1 a.m.
This easy hike will be around 1.5 miles round trip. Please wear sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Bring a flashlight or headlamp.
Please meet at the David Crockett Homestead (next to the visitor center) 15 minutes PRIOR to the program start time. They will be firing off a flintlock rifle as the clock strikes midnight.
David Crockett Birthplace Park is located at 1245 Davy Crockett Park Road in the Greene County community of Limestone. For more information call (423) 948-7990 or email chelsea.walters@tn.gov
Panther Creek State Park
Jan. 1, 9-11 a.m.
Meet at the Spoone Shelter Parking Area
This year they will be taking the Panther Path and Old Wagon trails to make an easy to moderate 2 mile loop. We will be meeting near the Spoone Shelter parking area at 9 a.m. Please dress for the weather.
Panther Creek State Park is located at 2010 Panther Creek Park Road in Morristown. For more information cal 423-587-7046 or email jacob.mayfield@tn.gov
Warrior’s Path State Park
Jan. 1, midnight to 2 a.m. Light up the Night New Year’s Hike
Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
Start off the New Year right — on a “de-light-full” hike through the night. You’ll light up the first night of the year with our old-timey kerosene lanterns, and enjoy some great views from one of the highest points in the park.
This is a moderately 2 mile hike with a few steep and rocky places. This hike is open to both adults and children. Note that, for safety, only adults will carry the kerosene lanterns. Children should bring along a small flashlight. Be sure to come dressed for the weather, and to wear sturdy hiking footwear.
Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
Warrior’s Path State Park is located at6 1687 Fall Creek Road in Kingsport. For more information call (423) 239-6786 or email Marty.Silver@tn.gov
Rocky Fork State Park
Jan. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Once a five acre lake, the lake is now a HUGE wetland at 4100’ elevation. This unique habitat can be home to some truly amazing plants and animals. Along the way we will pass an 80 ft waterfall and relics from Rocky Fork’s logging history.
Meet at the Interstate Welcome Center on I-26, exit 45 (Clear Branch Rd.). From there, you’ll will carpool to the trailhead.
Dress in layers as the weather at the top can be as much as ten degrees cooler than the trailhead, Boots are preferred due to the shallow creek crossings. This is a steep hike. Bring enough food water and gear to make you comfortable and happy.
Rocky Fork State Park is located at 501 Rocky Fork Road in the Unicoi County community of Flag Pond. For more information call (423) 353-0899 or email tim.pharis@tn.gov
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
“First Footing” at the Historical Carter Mansion is Jan. 1, 1-2 p.m.
Meet at the Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion 1031 Broad St. Elizabethton, TN 37643
Join Park Staff for a New Year’s Day visit to the oldest frame house in Tennessee. Built circa 1775, the historic Carter Mansion boasts architectural details which are quite elaborate when compared to most homes on the frontier. Enjoy the beauty of this site and learn about 18th century New Year and 12th Night traditions and superstitions such as first footing, queen’s cake, and the kissing bough.
The walking tour is very easy however there are several stairs to manage during the house tour.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Avenue in Elizabethton. For more information call (423) 543-5808.
Roan Mountain State Park
Jan. 1, 10 a.m. to noon.
Celebrate the start of 2023 at Roan Mountain State Park on a First Day Hike along our newly created Peg Leg Mine Loop Trail located at the Visitor Center.
Participants will meet at the Visitor Center porch where hot chocolate and other winter time refreshments will be served followed by a 1.2-mile hike through the forested foothills and Doe River banks of Roan Mountain.
Guests will learn what the park’s New Year goals and resolutions are while sharing the successes of 2022. The hike is 1.2-miles with a moderate difficulty rating on a natural terrain trail with an average of 7% slope.
Participation is free and limited to 20 individuals, so reserve your hiking spot today. This hike is great for the whole family and dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed. Be sure to dress in layers as weather can be unpredictable on the mountain. They also would like to ask guests to donate to Roan Mountain State Park to help the park fund some of our upcoming major projects which include:
Roan Mountain State Park is located at 1015 HWY 143 in Roan Mountain. For more information call (423) 547-3947 or email Philip.Hylen@tn.gov
While Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year and are great places anytime to improve mental and physical well-being. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.