Join the Kingsport Aquatic Center on Thursday, June 23 for a fun afternoon dedicated to safe swimming.
The KAC is participating in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson - an event created by the World Waterpark Association to promote the importance of swim safety worldwide.
“Water safety is very important to the KAC,” said Program Coordinator Madison Gump, “so we’re excited to participate in this global event again this year.”
Swimming is a life-saving skill for children and a vital tool to prevent drowning, which is the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for U.S. children ages 1-14. Research shows the risk of drowning can be reduced by 88% if children participate in formal swimming lessons between the ages of 1-4.
Yet, a survey conducted by the American Red Cross in 2014 found that more than half of Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have all of the basic swimming skills.
Which is why the Kingsport Aquatic Center is hosting a free swim lesson for all ages at 2 p.m. on June 23. Come out and learn the important skills that will keep you and your kids safe in and around the water this summer. Register today at https://bit.ly/wlsl-kac.
Swim lessons save lives, and the KAC offers American Red Cross-certified swim lessons year-round for all ages and abilities. To learn more about swim lessons at the KAC, visit www.swimkingsport.com or call 423-343-9758.
The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is free with KAC daily admission. Visit wlsl.org for more information about the WWA’s effort to promote swim safety.
About Kingsport Aquatic Center
The Kingsport Aquatic Center is the region's most comprehensive indoor-outdoor public aquatic and recreation facility. Located in Kingsport's Meadowview district at the base of iconic Bays Mountain, the center provides area residents and visitors with the best in health, fitness and recreation features in a safety-focused environment.
The Kingsport Aquatic Center features the area's only indoor Olympic-sized pool, the HMG Competition pool, plus year-round swim courses and American Red Cross-certified water safety and lifeguard training.
A seasonal outdoor water park offers recreational activities from mid-May to early September. Seasonal, annual and daily rates are available. For more information, visit www.swimkingsport.com.