Mark DeWitte, Blaine Jones

Mark DeWitte and Dr. Blaine Jones, who co-founded the Rogersville non-profit Four Square Inc., are taking on the Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration planning and fundraising again this year.

 CONTRIBUTED

Dr. Blaine Jones and Mayor Mark DeWitte have waited as long as they can for someone to step forward and plan the 2023 Rogersville 4th of July Celebration.

