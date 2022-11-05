The smash hit musical “Company,” which explores relationships and the struggles of sustaining them in urban America, is coming to Tusculum University for a six-performance run in November.
Opening night is Friday, Nov. 11, in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center, and the production runs for two weekends. The Tony Award-winning “Company” extends Theatre-at-Tusculum’s record of hosting stellar entertainment on campus for the region’s benefit.
“We are ecstatic to bring such a renowned production to Tusculum so the community can enjoy another first-class musical on our stage,” said Beth Schnura, the director of “Company” and director of Tusculum Arts Outreach. “The cast will showcase its exceptional talent and thoroughly entertain audiences while presenting them a storyline that has a great deal of depth. Seeing this musical in person will bring the messages to life in a vibrant way for our audiences.”
“Company” delves into the life of Robert, a 35-year-old bachelor, and incorporates his experiences with his married friends and three women he is dating. The show uses vignettes about each couple to contemplate the difficulties of maintaining meaningful emotional relationships in contemporary urban America.
The couples observe and comment on each other and are connected by the challenge of pursuing love and community in an environment where so much changes. Eventually, Robert concludes that life without a significant other is not defendable despite the flaws he has witnessed in relationships.
The original 1970 production of “Company” earned six Tony Awards and 14 nominations, and the musical has enjoyed several revivals in the 50 years since. Now, it comes to Tusculum for the enjoyment of residents throughout the region.
Playing the lead is Matt Hensley, who recently returned to the region with his wife, Claire, who plays Marta. In her day job, Claire Hensley serves as Tusculum’s associate vice president of student affairs and retention. Tusculum student Josie Norton is a fellow cast member, playing Kathy.
The remaining cast members and their characters are:
· Margo Olmsted – Sarah
· Josh Beddingfield -- Harry
· Courtney Beddingfield – Susan
· Dodger Kirkland – Peter
· Kristin Girton – Jenny
· Zach Gass – David
· Allison Pruitt – Amy
· Dylan Pruitt – Paul
· Vicky Livesay – Joanne
· Kyle Mason – Larry
· Shelly Skelly – April
In addition to Schnura, the lead production team members are:
· Kasie Shelnutt – music director
· Paige Mengel – stage manager
· Frank Mengel – set design manager
Show dates and times are Nov. 11,12, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for anyone 12-59, $12 for someone 60 or older and $5 for a person younger than 12. Spectators can purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/3NfBYyn. All seats are general admission. The show is recommended for guests 14 and older.
When audience members buy their tickets, they also have an opportunity to make a donation in support of Tusculum’s arts programming.
“We are grateful for these additional financial gifts because they enable us to continue offering exceptional productions,” said Wayne Thomas, executive director of Arts Outreach and dean of Tusculum’s College of Civic and Liberal Arts. “They also support our civic engagement efforts to ensure people throughout our region are able to attend performances even if they do not have the financial resources. The generosity of our donors enriches personal lives by providing a higher quality of life for our region.”
More information about the university’s arts program is available at https://arts.tusculum.edu/. To learn more about the university, please visit www.tusculum.edu.