For as long as people have needed bowls and cups, people have engaged in the art of pottery. However, for some people today, pottery has some hefty entry barriers.
Traditional pottery requires equipment and time. It needs spinning wheels, kilns, glaze, tools and lots of space for the pieces to move through each of the stages.
This is why pottery made with air-dry clay has become a popular craft in recent years. It allows potters to make things in their homes. It dries at room temperature, usually within 24 hours.
Types of Air-Dry Clay
There are several varieties of air-dry clay and each has different ingredients, textures, dry time and final strength. The one you choose will be based on your preference and what you want for the final project. The most common sub-types are paper-based, earthen and epoxy two-part mixed-base. Bob Vila, the host of many home improvement television shows, defines each of these:
Paper-based: Starting with clay, it is mixed with processed paper that reduces a project’s weight, improves joining capabilities and decreases warping.
Earthen: The most common type of clay, it is made of natural clay containing iron and other minerals. It is a pliable, nontoxic clay.
Epoxy two-part mixed-base: This clay comes as a resin and a hardener that must be mixed thoroughly to set and dry properly. It dries quickly and takes up to two hours to harden.
Benefits to Air-Dry Clay
Sculptor Susie Benes has worked with many different mediums and on her website, she talks about some of the advantages to using air-dry clay. These include:
• No special tools or equipment (such as kilns) are needed.
• Most air-dry clays are non-toxic.
• Clay can be layered and imperfections and cracks fixed even after the clay has dried.
• Air-dry clay can use internal armatures, allowing for unique structures.
• It has the consistency of soft wood and is more likely to dent than break.
• Air-dry clay can be combined with other materials from the beginning.
Downsides to Working with Air-Dry Clay
While air-dry clay is very flexible and many potters and artists enjoy working with it, there are some disadvantages too:
• It can be fragile and thin additions have a tendency to break off.
• It needs sealing and is prone to cracking.
• Most air-dry clays are not food safe so they are for decorative purposes only.
• Air-dry clays are flammable.
• They are not waterproof.
• It can take longer to finish a project.
• It shrinks when drying.
Air-Dry Clay Craft Ideas
Some fine artists use air-dry clay to create intricate sculptures of the sort that couldn’t be created with traditional ceramic methods. However, there are many projects a person can create with air-dry clay, some so simple that even young children can make them.
Spruce Crafts lists several projects for people of all experience levels who want to work with air-dry clay. They include stamped clay decorative plates, clay leaf bowls, tropical themed plates, a clay necklace, mini-planters, faux cookies and biscuits for kids to play with, mid-Century Modern hand dishes, hanging lamps, clay circle garland and clay and rope pot. Instructions for each project are on their website.