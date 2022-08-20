The City of Kingsport has received the Public Outreach Award from the Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky & Tennessee organization.
The award was for the stormwater department’s Storm Drain Art Contest – an annual contest (now in its fifth year) where participants paint storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife.
Drains have been painted in downtown, neighborhoods and near schools with the artwork depicting thriving rivers and streams, aquatic mammals and reptiles with positive messages about conservation, protection and the environment.
Kingsport received the award during the 2022 Kentucky/Tennessee Water Professionals Conference held in Lexington, Kentucky July 17-20.
“We love to host this contest every year and give the community a chance to help share in the education of the importance of stormwater,” said Amanda McMullen, stormwater quality control technician. “It’s a popular event among local artists and other cities have even reached out to us, wanting to learn how they can do a similar contest.”
The Public Outreach Award recognizes significant accomplishments in promoting public awareness and understanding of water environment issues through the development and implementation of outreach, education and/or communication programs.
The CWPKT is an organization that aims to lead a professional community dedicated to safe and clean water through education, innovation and advocacy. For more information about the organization visit cleanwaterprofessionals.org.