Carmen-Deedy_Storyteller_Fresh-Air-Photographics-photo-credit-scaled.jpeg

Storyteller Carmen Deedy performs during the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, which kicks off for its 50th anniversay the first Friday in October.

 contributed

JONESBOROUGH – Tickets are on sale now for the National Storytelling Festival, which is celebrating 50 years of storytelling excellence as well as the exciting future of the form.

Trending Recipe Videos