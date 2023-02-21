There are many options to consider on the day after your wedding.
You shopped for the gown, been fitted and refitted, then gotten married in it. But there’s still one big decision to make.
Some brides choose to carefully store their gown in order to preserve it as something to hand down to future generations, or even simply as a heartfelt memento. Others choose to resell or donate the dress so that someone else can enjoy it on their own big day.
Which is right for you? Consider these crucial questions.
LONG-TERM STORAGE
Storage is an option for those with an intent to one day pass along the dress to a daughter or other family member. You may also be the sentimental type who’d like to have it as a keepsake. If so, you can’t simply tuck the gown away in the back of the closet, much less in your damp and musty attic or a basement. You’ll need to first get a garment professional to properly clean and store the dress for future use. They also recommend special storage bags or compartments. This will extend the life of the gown, while making sure it doesn’t become faded, infested or frayed — mishaps that can happen even during a short amount of time in storage.
MAKE A DONATION
Those without a concrete plan to hand down a dress may consider donating it. Local charitable organizations and some consignment shops can connect you with those in need. There are also larger national efforts like Brides Against Breast Cancer, which collects and sells donated dresses for the Nationwide Tour of Gowns. Proceeds help fund programs for patients and their families.
SELLING YOUR DRESS
If you’d like to recoup some of the cost of your dress, there are a variety of options available for those who’d like to sell. This is particularly attractive if the dress is valuable because of its designer or its one-of-a-kind features. Some companies have buy-back programs that make this process a breeze. A quick search will reveal a number of online options, as well as local in-person marketplaces. There are also companies devoted to buying and selling pre-owned gowns like yours, but they don’t typically pay as much as individual buyers.