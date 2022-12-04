This concert will also present new choral settings to the familiar, traditional texts of Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day by Richad Burchard, While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Craig Courtney, and Auld Lang Syne by Mairi Campbell & David Francis.
Cantemus, the Tri-Cities premiere women’s choir, opens their ninth season with a concert titled Hodie!
Artistic Director, Patty Denmark (Director of Choral Activities at Dobyns-Bennett High School), has beautifully programmed a concert that will warm your heart towards the holiday season.
It features various settings of the Latin text, Hodie, by composers Angelina Figus, Kevin A. Memley, Kelly-Marie Murphy, and Carles Prat I Vives. Each composer’s unique style and verging of the text to music will move you to explore the meaning of Hodie from various perspectives.
Interspersed throughout the concert will be familiar Christmas carols such as Bring A Torch, Jeanette, Isabella arranged by Shawn Kirchner, I Saw Three Ships arranged by Paul David Thomas, I Wonder As I Wander arranged by Ruth Elaine Schram, Patapan arranged by Audrey Snyder, and Riu Riu Chiu arranged by Erica Phare-Bergh.
Cantemus is thrilled to be welcoming back collaborative artists Bryan Underwood (piano), Eileen Butler (flute), Larry Mueller (oboe), and Nicole Misterly (violin).
Hodie! will be performed on two different occasions at two different locations:Friday, December 16th, at 7 p.m at the First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport; and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at State Street United Methodist Church, Bristol, Va.