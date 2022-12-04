Cantemus Women’s Choir to present winter concert “Hodie!”  

This concert will also present new choral settings to the familiar, traditional texts of Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day by Richad Burchard, While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Craig Courtney, and Auld Lang Syne by Mairi Campbell & David Francis.

 contributed

Cantemus, the Tri-Cities premiere women’s choir, opens their ninth season with a concert titled Hodie!

