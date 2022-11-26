The 30th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday, November 19th at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, VA.
Each year, the pageant showcases talented young women from across the region, competing for the coveted title and the opportunity to represent Food City in the coming year. The contestants are judged on a number of criteria, including private interview, sportswear, professional attire, formal evening wear, and on-stage question.
When the triumphant moment arrived, Alexis Ramsey of Oakwood, VA was crowned Miss Food City 2023. “I am so thankful for the opportunity to represent Food City as your new Miss Food City 2023! My aunt competed in the Miss Food City 2000 pageant, and ever since then I have been watching the pageant and waiting for a chance to be the spokeswoman for such an amazing organization,” says Ramsey. “This weekend I was surrounded by amazing women from all over our region who were so beautiful, accomplished, helpful, and genuine. These ladies helped make this experience that much more unforgettable, as I prepare for a year of amazing memories. I want to say thank you to everyone in the Food City organization, as well as the Twin City Woman’s Club who helped put on such an amazing pageant weekend. Also, thank you to my aunt, grandmother, friends, and everyone else who always believed in me and supported my crazy pageant dreams. I am beyond excited for all of the upcoming events this year has in store for me and my new Food City family.” Alexis succeeds Elizabeth McReynolds of Coeburn, VA, who held the title in 2022.
Alexis is 25 years old. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Radford University and is currently employed by Dominion Energy as an Unmanned Systems Operator. Her hobbies include volunteering with the Buchanan County Humane Society, where she rescued her two kittens – Bean and Mackey, hiking along the Appalachian Trail and Shenandoah National Park, having the opportunity to travel to 25 countries exploring geological landmarks, and being a newly licensed fitness instructor at Pure Barre. Her greatest accomplishments include founding her own mentorship program, Rock with Ramsey which provides education and support to students by bringing a new perspective to science, technology, engineering, and math, being the first female drone pilot in the state of Virginia to fly night maneuvers for the Department of Aviation and working with her grandfather to restore their 1976 Corvette Stingray. Her future goals include encouraging the next generation to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering, and math-related fields while also furthering her career as an unmanned systems pilot and junior geologist. She wants to inspire young women to follow in her footsteps by showing them that anything is possible, even while working in a male-dominated field.
Alexis will represent Food City at various company events and activities in the coming year, including the April Food City Dirt Race and September Food City 300. “We would like to thank the 19 talented young ladies who competed in this year’s pageant. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “We are excited to have Alexis represent our company and look forward to working with her.”
Addison Smith of Abingdon, VA was selected as first runner-up and Layla Miller of Front Royal, VA was named second runner-up. Hannah Maultbay of Johnson City, TN received the Miss Photogenic award.
The annual pageant was directed by the ladies of the Twin City Woman’s Club, with event proceeds benefitting their sponsored projects and charities. “We would like to extend a special thanks to our volunteers who work so hard each year to make the pageant such a tremendous success, including the members of the Twin City Woman’s Club, WXBQ 96.9 FM for their continued promotional and advertising support, The McGlothlin Center for the Arts, the performers and entertainment, our Food City associates, and the many others who have given of their time and talent in support of this outstanding event,” says Smith.