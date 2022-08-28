Crochet has the ability to create designs unique to its method, from granny squares to intricate lacework.
Crochet is “a handicraft in which yarn is made up into a patterned fabric by looping yarn with a hooked needle,” according to Oxford Languages. That is merely a foundational definition — the art is much more complex than that.
It has seen a rise in popularity in recent years with searches for “crochet kits” on the Hobbycraft website increasing by 27% in 2021. It also helps that social media is now filled with how-to tutorials and sharing such images as Tom Daley crocheting in the stands during the Olympics.
History of Crochet
Younger than knitting, embroidery and weaving, scholars differ on when crochet got its start.
The Crochet Guild of America quotes several researchers. Annie Porter, an American crochet expert, dates the craft back to the 16th century when crochet lace and chain lace was being practiced in France and England. In 1916, Walter Edmund Roth found examples of crochet among Guiana Indians.
Lis Paludan of Denmark has three theories. One is that crochet started in Arabia, spread east to Tibet and west to Spain. The second is that crochet came from South America where a tribe used crochet adornments in some of their puberty rites. The third was that there are early examples of three-dimensional dolls worked in crochet in China.
According to Interweave, the first known crochet pattern was published in 1822 in a Dutch needle arts magazine.
When it comes to the rise in popularity of crochet, many practitioners point to 1845 when there was widespread famine in Ireland because a plague wiped out their potato crops. This led to the widespread development of Irish crochet as families established cottage industries in lacemaking to avoid starvation.
Granny squares first appeared in Caulfield and Saward’s “Dictionary of Needlework” in 1882.
What is Crochet?
Crochet uses a hook to create stitches that look like small knots. Hooks come in a variety of sizes from the very small steel ones used to create lace to extra-large plastic ones used mostly for afghans. Hooks can be made from steel, plastic, wood or even ivory.
While most crochet projects use yarn or thread, it isn’t limited to that. Crocheters can also use fabric swathes, wire, twine or anything else that can be used to make knots.
There are many different stitches that range from short and small to very tall and twisty. Chain stitches (the shortest kind) are usually made as a base for other stitches and to create shapes. The most common stitches are single crochet and double crochet.
The stitches made in crochet are bumpier and more textured than they are in knitting.
Because the stitches are bulkier, crochet lends itself to such projects as hats, scarves, dish towels and blankets.
According to Janya Gressel, the founder of JJCrochet, crochet appeals most to people who like quick projects, aren’t afraid of making mistakes, have minds that think spatially and are creative.