The math is simple. Glamorous + Camping = Glamping.
Tucked away on a private cove on Cherokee Lake on the historic Marble Hall estate near Mooresburg you can find out exactly what Glamping really means at Quarry Cove Resort.
Opened last June, the resort features luxury Bell tents set up on platform decks with lakefront views.
Since creating Quarry Cove Resort owners Ben and Kim Saari have turned their glamping experience into an Airbnb 5 Star Super Hosts. Quarry Cove Resort is also listed on Vrbo.
Glamping at Quarry Cove Resort offers a glamorous camping experience with your tent already set up like a bedroom. There is nothing to prepare for except packing your clothes.
You don’t even need a cooler. All tents have a mini fridge. The Saaris have added special touches to ensure the ultimate glamping experience.
Detail and luxury
The Saari’s dream began in Steamboat Springs, Colo. where they stayed in a similar resort.
“I like to find unique places for us to go on our anniversary and this became our dream,” said Kim.
After purchasing the Marble Hall property in Mooresburg, their dream sprung into action with the help of a couple of contractor friends and the Saaris themselves doing all of the work.
There is much detail in this glamping resort to ensure comfort while being in the great outdoors at the same time. The bath house itself features double sinks and two enclosed outdoor showers. Luxurious towels are provided
There are four glamping sights on the five acre wooded property. Every spring the trees grow into a thick canopy of shade. Each glamping tent is private and is set off of the ground on a platform.
There is power, a large fan and a wireless charging station. The mattresses are premium Nectar beds that range from king to queen sized. Inside, there is a bed, nightstand, mini fridge and even an espresso maker for coffee. There is even a guestbook to write in. Outside there is a firepit ready to use. And there is full cell phone service.
Themes for your occasion
Because Kim always wanted a unique place for their anniversary, she has added theme options to the glamping experience.
Besides anniversaries, glampers can also ask for birthday party themes.
In fact, they have recently booked a bachelorette party.
“All four glamping sites can be reserved together for any occasion,” Ben said.
Pizza delivered to your tent
“The community is a huge part in being successful,” said Ben. “You feel secluded out here but Rogersville is only 11 miles away. The local fare is close and Pizza Plus will even deliver right to your tent.”
Advertised only one week last June, bookings came in right away.
“There have been visitors who have come from Florida, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Illinois and just about anywhere in between,” Ben noted.“We also are seeing people who previously came here rebook
to come again,” Kim added. “And locals come too. Word of mouth is getting out. We had a local mom come out to glamp with her children.”
Paddleboard, kayak or jet ski
Each glamping site comes with a picnic table by the lake and two chairs. The Saairs have added egg shell style cabanas over the tables for rainy days so glampers aren’t stuck in their tents.
The lake cove has very little boat traffic and is very private for swimming and fishing. You can also go kayaking and you can rent one right there at the resort for $25 a day. Jet skis can also be rented along with stand up paddleboards known as S.U.P.’s. Recently added are sunset S.U.P. tours.
In addition to the four glamping sites, there is also a camper spot available with power, water and a firepit. The camper site starts at $59 per night including use of the bath house. The glamping tents begin at $89.99 per night.
The kayaks and paddleboards are not just for the glampers. With a reservation anyone can rent them for a day experience on the lake without spending the night.
To learn more visit their website at quarrycoveretreat.com also with plenty of pictures and seasonal pricing information. Reservations for lake rentals or glamping can be made by calling 423 254-7727.