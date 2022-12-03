An exciting new holiday experience is opening in Townsend, Tenn. at the end of November.
Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience is a drive through light show that families and children of all ages can enjoy. Located at the Townsend Visitor Center, this experience is a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder. With lights depicting bears, camping, the balloon festival, attractions like old mill, jeeps and even bigfoot, visitors will get into the holiday spirit with familiar Smoky Mountain icons.
The Christmas Village will also be open next to the light experience. Guests will have the opportunity to shop around vendor booths, enjoy kettle corn and hot chocolate, stop at food trucks, take pictures with the giant Christmas tree, and on the weekends, Santa will make an appearance. Pictures with Santa will be especially spectacular this year as he will be sitting on his distinctive Smoky Mountain chair, custom made by Tennessee native chainsaw artist Bubba Daniel.
As the inaugural event, Kim Mitchell, the director of tourism for the Blount Partnership, looks forward to sharing the light show with both residents and visitors to the area.
“Townsend is a beautiful place to visit in the winter with stunning scenery and ample activities, and with the light show, we want to offer a fun holiday event while sharing what the area has to offer this time of year,” said Mitchell. “The area is growing and there are new places to visit while enjoying the Peaceful Side of the Smoky Mountains like Peaceful Side Social, Company Distilling and (need name of the new coffee shop). While families experience Smoky Mountain Lights, we recommend they check out the other great venues and attractions Townsend has to offer.”
Mitchell sees Smoky Mountain Lights as an addition to the area that will encourage more visitors during the holiday travel season.
“As the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Townsend offers a tranquil getaway to escape the holiday hustle with numerous options for family-friendly activities, and attractions like Smoky Mountain Lights provide added appeal,” said Mitchell. “Townsend is the home of award-winning, sold-out festivals like Grains & Grits, and also the Hot Air Balloon Festival, Bigfoot Festival and Scottish Festival, to name a few. We’re excited to now have Smoky Mountain Lights join the list of high-caliber entertainment that also celebrates the area’s heritage.”
Townsend, and Smoky Mountain Lights, are easily accessible for visitors traveling to the area--situated 30 minutes from the Tyson McGee airport and with direct access from the major interstates.
All ages are welcome to enjoy this attraction taking place November 25, 2022 to January 1, 2023. It opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Entry is $25 per car.
For more information on Smoky Mountain Lights, visit https://www.smokymountains.org/explore-the-area/townsend/ to learn more about planning a trip to the Peaceful Side of the Smokies.