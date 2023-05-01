Patsy Mauk of Surgoinsville, right, shares her 40 years of basket making experience Saturday with Christy Smith of Kingsport, left, and Lisa Manis of Church Hill, middle, during Saturday’s 5th annual Spring Vendors Market at Farmhouse in the Valley.
Jeff Bobo
Lisa Nicholson of Surgoinsville works on her second basket ever Saturday during Farmhouse in the Valley’s 5th annual Spring Vendors Market.
Christy Smith received her first basket from Patsy Mauk while teaching Patsy’s son in first grade 40 years ago at Carters Valley Elementary School.
No longer a teacher, Christy is now the student in Patsy’s basket weaving class at Farmhouse in the Valley.
During Saturday’s Spring Art Festival at the Farmhouse Patsy and three students demonstrated basket weaving for festival visitors.
Farmhouse in the Valley held its fifth annual “Spring Vendors Market” Saturday with numerous vendors selling their arts and crafts creations.
But not the baskets.
Student Lisa Nicholson of Surgoinsville said she was taking her basket home to enjoy. Saturday’s basket was Lisa’ second project since joining Patsy’s class.
“It’s starting to look like a basket so I must be doing something right,” Lisa said.
The other student demonstrator was Lisa Manis of Church Hill.
Farmhouse offers Saturday classes on a variety of artistic endeavors such as cooking, painting, and basket weaving to name a few.
Patsy said Saturday’s project was a “Level 2” basket that can be used for bread or napkins, “or whatever you want to use it for.”
“We started with Level 1, which is easier, and this is Level 2, which is a little bit bigger, and more difficult,” Patsy said.
There is no Level 3 basket.
“There’s Level 1, Level 2 and then you’re ready to just jump into it and do harder baskets, and different techniques,” Patsy said.
The next class will turn up the difficulty level by making a basket with handles, which is a lot harder.
“We’re having fun,” Patsy said. “I am, and I hope they are.”
Patsy leads classes about two Saturdays per month at the Farmhouse because they share that space with other artists who have classes on the alternate Saturdays. She’s been weaving baskets for more than 40 years.
Farmhouse in the Valley is located at 573 Carters Valley Loop in Rogersville, just off of Highway 11-W on the far eastern outskirts of Rogersville.
For more information about art classes and other programs at the Farmhouse visit their Facebook homepage at Farmhouse in the Valley or call 423-956-3074.