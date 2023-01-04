As delicious as it can be, soda — even diet soda — contributes to many health problems.
Resolve this year to either give it up or just to swap out soda for a healthier drink two to five times a week. Your body will thank you.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those sweet beverages such as soda can contribute to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, non-alcoholic liver disease, tooth decay, cavities and gout.
Effects of Soda
Regular soda is a major source of added sugar and calories. While it varies by brand, a 12-ounce can of soda might contain up to 39 grams of sugar or 140 calories from sugar.
Diet soda isn’t the key to better health either. It uses artificial sweeteners instead of refined sugar and research shows the hyper-sweetness can actually increase your desire for high-calorie foods.
Another issue? There is research that shows that caramel coloring in sodas leads to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes.
Benefits to Drinking Water
What is the best replacement for soda? Water.
What happens when you reach for a glass of water rather than a can of soda? Your body reaps several benefits, according to Call to Health. Drinking water:
• Regulates your body temperature.
• Aids in absorbing nutrients from food.
• Lubricates the joints and spine.
• Helps the heart pump blood through your vessels.
• Prevents kidney stones.
Also, you can drink it free from your tap and it has no additives or preservatives.
If you want a little extra taste, consider adding a squeeze of lemon or lime or getting an infuser for a water pitcher and use such things as cucumbers, basil, strawberries or other fruits for flavor.
Other soda alternatives
While water is great for your health, it doesn’t have to be your only drink option. The CDC endorses sparkling water as long as it doesn’t have sugar or other sweeteners. Look for those that are sweetened with fruit or minerals.
Other options include:
• Coffee with no sugar or cream.
• Plain tea (you can sweeten with Stevia, maple syrup or honey, or add lemon).
• Seltzer.
• Unsweetened flavored waters.
Resolve to swap out soda for these healthier drinks in 2023 and reap the benefits of better health.