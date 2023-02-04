The Mount Carmel Library is offering free writing workshops by local author, Bonnie Boyles who has self published three books.
Not only is creative writing offered, but Boyles also explains how to self publish with marketing techniques.
She graduated college at the age of 60 years old taking as many creative writing classes as possible. Her latest book has a special meaning to Boyles after escaping a childhood of abuse herself, leaving home bloody at 17 years old for the last time.
At Home On Manny’s Acres is dedicated to the children of Isaiah 117 house. All of Boyles books are available on Amazon.
Boyles drew a lot of controversy from her first book, Confounded By Figuration. The subject of that book is immigration and was published during the Trump administration while building the wall to cut off illegal immigration into the United States.
Boyles wanted to understand more about immigration and the people themselves. Her second book is a self biography of her own life and experiences inspired by criticisms and an abusive childhood. Each book has led her to the next story by pulling a bit from the previous book.
Critics And Death Threats After Her First Book
Her first book, Confounded by Immigration is written from a Biblical perspective. There is a true story from an illegal immigrant who explains why they are desperate enough to make the journey across the borders.
This book produced unexpected critics who sent harsh letters including death threats. “I wanted to see what a Christian should be feeling towards immigrants.”
It was the critics and threats that inspired her to write her own biography about growing up in all white schools, having no understanding of other cultures and having abusive parents. Boyles sought answers and researching and writing gave them to her. The critics were harsh but it also meant she had readers which inspired her to continue writing books.
Because Boyles was raised attending all white schools and she had never learned about other cultures which inspired her to learn more about immigration.
That experience with harsh criticism and an abusive upbringing led to her second book, her biography, Lowly Me and Jesus. “I left a violent childhood behind and at 60 years old I wrote this book to show broken women they can be of use to God.”
Boyles newest book, At Home On Manny’s Acres, is fiction but it does have some true stories in it. Based on a man with a kind heart, Manny is a former foster child himself who opens his home and heart to other foster children.
Maria is a little girl in the story born to illegal immigrants who are forced to leave her and her sister behind as their parents are deported. Manny as a character represents all people of love. Aside from dedicating At Home On Manny’s Acres to Isaiah House 117, she wants the children in foster care to know how God feels about them and that they are loved. Each book gives ideas into the next and a sequel to At Home On Manny’s Acres is already forming in Boyles’ mind.
When asked when Boyles first knew she had a talent for writing, she says she just always had it as far back as she can remember. She began writing devotional news letters for her church and has had pieces published in Literary Magazines along with winning several contests.
Free Writing Workshops Offered At Mount Carmel Library
Meanwhile, Boyles is holding free writing workshops at the Mount Carmel Public Library on the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. All who are interested in creative writing are welcome.
Boyles is also sharing how to publish and market writings as well.
“I do not think of myself as a teacher. I am not. I am simply a facilitator with topics and discussions. We also have another published author attending, Barbara Linkous. I enjoy seeing writers grow and that is my biggest reward in hosting these classes. Come see us.”