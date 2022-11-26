(Clockwise L to R) Darrell Scott, John Long, Bill and the Belles

Four-time GRAMMY Award nominee, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott, plus renowned Delta blues artist John Long, is scheduled to perform on WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time live variety show Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

