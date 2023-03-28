The Rogersville Chamber of Commerce received a sneak peak last week at a new interactive Hawkins County tourism website that offers photo tours, interactive video and 360-degree viewpoints.
Chamber director Nancy Barker introduced web designer Bob Gilbert who created the new website called the East Tennessee Visitor’s Guide (easttennesseevisitorsguide.com).
It highlights Hawkins County points of interest, links to other tourism attractions across the region, and give businesses an opportunity to sponsor a page on the website to ensure it will be financially self-sustaining.
“We’re trying to promote tourism in a whole new different light,” Barker told Chamber members at their March 23 monthly meeting. “We’re also trying to make sure it’s going to be sustainable for the future for Hawkins County. We have so much to offer here, and this is a great opportunity for you as a business, and a great opportunity for us to be able to help promote the community as well as bring in a little income for the Chamber and for the tourism department.”
The website was paid from a grant which requires it to be financially self sustaining. The website is the first part of the three-part grant, and will be followed by the installation of digital kiosks that will help direct visitors to points of interest. The third part is advertising and marketing.
‘How to utilize Hawkins County’
The focus of the Chamber presentation was the new website. Gilbert noted that last year the old Chamber website received 1.6 million views, but this is new website “is throwing out a much wider net”.
“We want to introduce people to come here for small business conferences, stay at the Hale Springs Inn, and utilize the Castle Barn or other places,” Gilbert said. “We’re trying to introduce them to ideas of how to utilize Hawkins County. We know people don’t typically search Hawkins County, or counties. They search for places, so we’re really trying to platform these places and experiences.”
Among the featured experiences currently highlighted on the website are the Amis Mill Eatery/Amis House, the Hawkins County Courthouse, the Tennessee newspaper and Printing Museum, Swift Museum and Price Public School, the Bulls Gap Railroad Museum, Archie Campbell Museum in Bulls Gap, and the Overton Masonic Lodge #5.
The website also links regional attractions including the Greeneville/Greene County History Museum, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, and major tourism attractions in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains.
“We want to get people moving about, so we’ve got Church Hill, Mount Carmel, Bristol, and we’re spreading out, widening the net,” Gilbert said. “That way the search is strong and Hawkins County is just kind of inclusive with all these other great towns in East Tennessee.”
Another section in the website called Experiences in East Tennessee links to various subcategories such as History, Outdoors, Festivals/events, Museums, Shopping/Dining, Music/Music Heritage, Family Fun, and Road Trips/Scenic Byways.
An interactive tour
The website includes interactive video tours and 360-degree viewpoints of various points of interest. For example there is a short video of Rogersville Town Square which explains the historic buildings on each corner and allows the viewpoint to rotate to see the Square from every angle.
There are also photo tours of local attractions which include a short video describing that specific location.
Another example presented by Gilbert was at the Hale Springs Inn which features an informative video about the history as well as a 360-degree viewpoint of the Andrew Jackson suite.
There’s more than just Rogersville, however. For example one interactive video was from the Quarry Cove Retreat, which is a lakeside “glamping” (glamorous camping) experience on the Marble Hall estate in Mooresburg. The website offers a 360-degree view of the campsites, as well as a video from the proprietor describing the amenities.
Gilbert encouraged local business to sponsor a page to generate revenue that will keep the website running and updated. A current “Pioneer” deal allows page sponsorship for $99 per year which will be locked in for three years.
That $99 pays for a page on the website that includes your name, description, photos/photo gallery, link to your website, and contact info.
Call Barker at (423) 272-2186 for more information about sponsoring a page.