The two biggest Christmas for the Children parties of the year were held Dec. 15 and sponsored by the Brentwood Baptist campus of the Church of Harpeth Heights in Nashville.
They served 112 children in 42 families.
Many local residents would think it unfathomable to screen 1,200-1,500 children and organize an effort for 37 different party sponsorships to serve them and their families at Christmas.
For three months each year Christmas for the Children has been doing that very thing.
This was the first year without Patsy Hurd dropping by to check on us.
Patsy ran the program for 15 years and even with a team of Santa’s Helpers, many days she began her day at 6 a.m. and ended it nearly at midnight. When the Christmas season started, her husband, Roger, was at her side helping to insure everything went smoothly.
Patsy succumbed to COVID in 2021.
Jennifer Kinsler stepped into position when Patsy retired and has run the program for 8 years. She cross checks children from Hancock to Hawkins County, and any other county groups that take children’s names to purchase gifts.
Kinsler can state that most of the families are genuinely in need and very grateful for the gigantic effort it takes to lavish them with a party, food, program, Christmas filled backpacks and with gifts to take home.
The ministry has learned that many of the mission groups that come to do home repairs in the summer find it exciting to return in December and help with parties here in Appalachia.
They come from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Middle Tennessee. As the number of children have grown, it becomes incredibly more difficult to find people to help shop and wrap gifts for that many children. Some of these groups come and stay several days, giving of their precious time during December to help serve others.
Locally too, groups come and help. The Beta Club purchased gifts for one entire party and spent an entire day this year wrapping gifts. TCAT students came and packed 1,000 Christmas food boxes. Kinsler stated, these groups and individuals have helped make the numbers manageable and at the end of the day, every qualifying child who had their application in on time will again be served.
“Thank You to everyone who has donated or helped this Christmas,” Kinsler said. Special thanks go also to the Kingsport Times News Rescue Fund, to Americans Helping Americans, and a host of other local donors. When you go to sleep Christmas Eve, rest well knowing you have greatly impacted the lives of children and families in our community. And without programs being over, we have seen 43 people give their lives to Christ this Christmas.”
All photos by Sheldon Livesay.