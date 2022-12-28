Nothing says cozy like a warm mug of apple cider and nothing needs cozy like a stolen few hours in front of the fire amid the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
Up your relaxation game with these great cider recipes.
Slow Cooker Caramel Apple Cider
Makes 12 servings. Recipe is from Taste of Home.
Ingredients
8 cups apple cider or juice
1 cup caramel flavoring syrup
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 vanilla bean
2 cinnamon sticks
1 tablespoon whole allspice
Whipped cream, hot caramel ice cream topping and cinnamon sticks, for garnish
Directions
1. In a three-quart slow cooker, combine the cider, caramel syrup and lemon juice. Split and scrape the vanilla bean, then add the seeds to the cider mixture. Place the bean, cinnamon sticks and allspice on a double thickness of cheesecloth, then bring up the corners to tie with a string, forming a bag. Add to the cider mixture.
2. Cover and cook on low for 2-3 hours or until heated through. Discard the spice bag. Pour cider into mugs and garnish with whipped cream, caramel topping and additional cinnamon sticks.
Homemade Apple Cider
Makes 12 servings. Recipe is from Gimme Some Oven.
Ingredients
10-12 medium apples, any type or assorted types, quartered
2 oranges, quartered and peeled, if you want your cider less tart
4 cinnamon sticks
1 tablespoon whole cloves
Optional seasonings: 1 teaspoon whole allspice, 1 whole nutmeg or 1 inch fresh ginger
16 cups water, more or less
1/2 cup sweetener, such as brown sugar or maple syrup
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a stockpot. Cover with the water, leaving an inch or two of space.
2. Turn on high heat until it reaches a simmer, then reduce to medium low and cover and simmer for about 2 hours or until the apples are completely soft.
3. Mash the apples and oranges with a potato masher or a wooden spoon. Cover and simmer for another hour.
4. Strain using a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth. Press the solids against the strainer to release all of the juices. Discard solids.
5. Stir in the sweetener.
6. Serve warm. Garnish with orange slices and cinnamon sticks.
Apple Cider Cookies
Makes 40 cookies. Recipe is from Betty Crocker.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons sugar
1 0.74-ounce package apple cider instant drink mix
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 17.5-ounce pouch sugar cookie mix
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 egg
3/4 cup finely chopped peeled apple, or about 1 medium apple
Directions
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix sugar, a teaspoon of the apple cider drink mix and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, stir cookie mix, softened butter, egg, the rest of the cider drink mix and cinnamon until a soft dough forms. Stir in apple pieces until combined. Shape the dough into 40 1 1/4-inch balls. Roll the balls in the sugar-spice mixture and place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
3. Bake 7-9 minutes or until the edges are set and light golden brown. Cool one minute, then remove to a cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes, before storing in an airtight container.