Gather all your ghosts and ghouls and come on down to haunt our pools. The Kingsport Aquatic Center is throwing a “Halloween Splash Bash” to bring in the spooky season on October 22 from 1 — 4 p.m.
Admission to the event will be $5 if you pre-register and $7 at the door. There will be a variety of fun games for the whole family to play, including a coloring page contest, Tin Can Throw, a costume contest and more.
The costume contest is free to enter and will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby.
The categories include: Funniest Costume, Most Creative, Cutest Costume, and Overall Costume
One winner from each category will be selected and prizes will be awarded.
“We are excited to host the Halloween Splash Bash here at Kingsport Aquatic Center,” said Madison Gump, aquatics program coordinator. “This is a great family-friendly event for all ages. We hope you come out to splash around, play some games, pick up some treats, and show off your great costumes.”
The Kingsport Aquatic Center is the region’s most comprehensive indoor-outdoor public aquatic and recreation facility. Located in Kingsport’s Meadowview district at the base of iconic Bays Mountain, the center provides area residents and visitors with the best in health, fitness and recreation features in a safety-focused environment.
The Kingsport Aquatic Center features the area’s only indoor Olympic-sized pool, the HMG Competition pool, plus year-round swim courses and American Red Cross-certified water safety and lifeguard training. A seasonal outdoor water park offers recreational activities from mid-May to early September. Seasonal, annual and daily rates are available.