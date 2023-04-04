Adventure and learning come together every day at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. This summer, your child can spend a week getting their hands dirty and feet wet while learning and exploring nature at the park’s Day Camp.
Registration is now open for 2023 Day Camp sessions for rising 1st through 6th graders. Each week-long Day Camp session is filled with outdoor, nature-oriented activities that give your child hands-on learning experiences.
“Bays Mountain Park is looking forward to a new and exciting year, providing children with programs and opportunities to explore the park,” said Park Manager Megan Krager.
Day camp hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are limited to 30 students per camp. Here are the dates for each grade level:
Students entering 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades in Fall 2023:
May 29 – June 2
June 12 – 16
June 26 – 30
July 10 – 14
July 24 – 28
Students entering 4th, 5th and 6th grades in Fall 2023:
June 5 – 9
June 19 – 23
July 3 – 7
July 17 – 21
The themes for this year’s Summer Day Camp:
Monday – What’s Above Us
Tuesday – Fly with Me
Wednesday – Wild and Free
Thursday – Water Day
Friday – What’s below us
Campers should bring a bag lunch with a drink each day and wear appropriate clothing. Closed-toed shoes are recommended. Parents or guardians should plan to stay on the first morning for a short orientation of the week’s activities and expectations. Transportation to and from camp is the guardian’s responsibility.
Tuition for camp is $75 for the first child with additional children costing $65 per person. A current Family Membership with the park is required to register your child for Day Camp.
Family Memberships are $50 and give your family an entire year of free entry into the park for one vehicle and up to six free passes per program (planetarium shows, barge rides and nature programs) every time you visit the park.
To register your child for Day Camp, visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “Day Camp.” Sign up now as spots are filling up fast.
For more information about Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, visit baysmountain.com or call (423)229-9447.
About Bays Mountain Park
Annually, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park making it one of the State of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,750 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 40 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more.