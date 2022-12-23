Santa recently toured communities in southwestern Hawkins County with someone who definitely knows who has been naughty and nice this past school year.
Santa Claus teamed up with the Bulls Gap Fire Department and St. Clair Elementary School principal Mary Ann Davis for the annual Santa Run.
This is the 6th year that Santa and Mrs. Davis have teamed up to drive through the community. They rode around on Dec. 3, visiting children throughout the St. Clair community.
All photos courtesy of Mary Ann Davis.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.