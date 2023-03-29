Applications for local non-profits or governments to apply for a Tennessee Arts Commission Arts Build Communities Grant will open on Monday, April 3.
This grant program, administered by the First Tennessee Development District, is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.
For the 2024 grant cycle, the available funds for each grant application have increased from $3,500 to $5,000 per project. With a dollar-for-dollar match, applicants would be able to complete project totaling $10,000 that highlight the arts in their community or the region.
Below is a list of currently funded grant projects from across the Northeast Tennessee.
Art Transforms: Story Spinners Storytelling Program, $3,500
ETSU Slocumb Galleries: Sounds of our Soul, $3,000
Johnson County Senior Center: Meaningful Access to Art, $2,700
create appalachia: Arts@Work Professional Development, $3,500
Town of Jonesborough: Play in a Week Camp, $3,150
Friends of the Bonnie Kate: Community Theater, $3,150
Greene County Partnership Foundation: Mural Trail Expansion, $3,150
Boones Creek Historical Trust & Museum: Dulcimer Workshop, $3,140
ABC Grant funds can be used for:
Provide innovative arts experiences that are new or unfamiliar to community residents
Offer arts programs that are designed to help affect positive change in community social issues
Develop arts programming that strengthens social networks through community engagement
Undertake cultural arts initiatives that enhance a community’s identity and/or economic development
Offer training that helps experienced or emerging artists/arts administrators develop entrepreneurial skills or innovative strategies for building sustainability.
Misty Bradley, the project lead with the FTDD shared that “each year we see some exciting projects from across the District, and I know the applications for FY2024 will be as well, I encourage any one interested in this funding opportunity to reach out.” More information about the ABC Grant program can be found here.
If you have specific questions about the grant, or a potential project, please contact Misty Bradley, mbradley@ftdd.org.
For questions about this or other news from the FTDD, please contact Mark Stevans, mstevans@ftdd.org.