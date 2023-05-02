Cherokee High School senior, Isabella Lawson, was selected as the winner of the Rogersville Main Street Program t-shirt design contest for both the Bike Night Motorcycle Show and the upcoming Cruise-in season.
Lawson, 17, won a cash prize of $100 for each contest. T-shirts with her designs will be available at each Cruise-In and at Bike Night this summer.
Nancy Barker, director of Main Street, described that Lawson’s work was chosen because it was, “Very creative and gave a good perspective on what we were looking for to put on a t-shirt.”
‘Get some fresh ideas’
Barker stated that Main Street had stalled on ideas, so decided to hold a design contest to bring in a fresh perspective for this year’s t-shirts. A committee was formed to judge each design without looking at the names or photographs of the contestants.
“We thought that if we got a young person, we might get some fresh ideas from them,” Barker said.
However, by choosing an anonymous winner for each contest, “We really didn’t realize until we had already selected the two that the same person did the design for the motorcycle show and the Cruise-In,” Barker said.
Despite one person winning both, Barker said the selections worked out perfectly and that Main Street is happy with Lawson’s designs to go on the t-shirts this summer.
Lawson originally entered the contest for the fun of it, but she is elated to have won.
‘Something fun to do in my free time’
Lawson said art staved off boredom by keeping her hands and mind occupied.
“I was a child who always liked to be kept busy,” Lawson said
She garnered inspiration for her winning entries from classic car iconography and her peers’ input to create a piece to submit.
Despite never having attended a car show herself, Lawson explained, “I had seen a lot of (car shows) on tv and stuff and have always seen the vintage cars, the vintage look of the motorcycles.”
Rather than a design she would normally associate with a t-shirt, she went for something that would be more fitting on a poster or advertisement.
“For the motorcycle show, I went with more of a tough guy look for it,” Lawson said.
Lawson said that she always pictured “older gentlemen who love their bikes” for a motorcycle show and wanted to incorporate that mental image for her t-shirt.
“(The vintage tough guy) made it look really cool,” Lawson said.
Each design took her a week to complete, ensuring that she had gotten everything correct before submitting the designs.
Her friends were a major help during those weeks. Asking friends for their opinions on what was normally done for car shows while trying to create something new, Lawson said that she had asked many people every day she worked to specifically get the right artwork done.
“I annoyed a lot of my friends and it really paid off,” she said. “I’m going to thank them when I see them.”
‘We wish Isabella all the best’
Lawson stated that art will always be a major hobby in her life as she continues to grow. Having narrowed her college choices to ETSU and Maryville College, Lawson plans to major in Art to hopefully get a job where she can use her artistic abilities.
Isabella Lawson’s t-shirt designs were available at the Rogersville Bike Night Motorcycle Show on April 29 and each downtown Rogersville monthly Friday night Cruise-In, beginning on May 26.
“We certainly wish Isabella all the best and we’re certainly glad that she submitted her piece,” Barker stated.