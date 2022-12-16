The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office treated 30 youngsters to a Walmart shopping spree last Saturday as part of the 5th annual “Christmas with a Cop” program.
The HCSO program actually dates back much farther than five years when it was launched by an officer wives organization. When the wives organization dissolved, however, HCSO Stacy Webb, Becky Dinkins, and Marcie Begley took over, and this is their fifth year of running the program in-house.
The HCSO received the names of its 30 children from the Of One Accords Christmas for the Children program. In previous years the HCSO would host a party for the children and their families at the sheriff’s office with food and entertainment, and then drive them to Walmart in an armored personnel carrier.
In the post-COVID era, however, the HCSO met children at Walmart in the garden center in two groups of 15. Deputies were paired up with a child and took them on a $150 shopping spree.
Walmart provided cupcakes, candy and drinks for children as they arrived.
Webb told the Review that some of the more popular items purchased by girls were baby dolls and Squishmallow Stuffed Animals. Boys bought a lot of Nerf Guns, Splatrball guns, and one little boy got a bb gun.
Webb said the deputies have as much fun shopping as the children.
“They love it,” Webb. said.
After their shopping spree each child received a full suit of clothes including socks, underwear and shoes, as well as a blanket, back pack filled with gifts, and a Bible.
Each child also received a gift certificate donated by Taco Bell for them to take their family out to eat.
Christmas for a Cop runs completely on contributions. Most male deputies paid for the right not to shave in November and December, and that helped cover some of the costs.
As for female officers, jailers paid for the right to wear a baseball cap on duty, and office staff paid to dress in casual “civilian attire” on Fridays.
Fundraising for the program is year-around and contributions are accepted at the front desk of the HCSO lobby in the Justice Center.