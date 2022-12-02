It’s always a good time to read to one’s children, but the holidays can be an even more special occasion.
It’s a time when favorite stories get pulled out and read again and again to get everyone in the spirit of the season.
Three December holidays that are commonly celebrated in the United States are Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. No matter your background, any of the following books can help your family celebrate both your traditions and those of your neighbors.
Set aside time each night during the holiday — whether Advent, the eight days of Hanukkah or the seven days of Kwanzaa — for reading aloud or curling up alone with egg nog before a fire.
Christmas
Ages 5 and under: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss, “Dasher” by Matt Tavares, and “Too Many Tamales” by Gary Soto.
Ages 6-12: “The Nutcracker in Harlem” by T.E. McMorrow, “The Legend of the Poinsettia” by Tomie dePaolo, and “The Road to Santiago” by Dan Figueredo.
Teenagers: “Gift of the Magi” by O.Henry, “Letters from Father Christmas” by J.R.R. Tolkien and “Silent Night: The Story of the World War I Christmas Truce” by Stanley Weintraub.
Adults: “A Christmas Memory” by Truman Capote, “Amazing Peace” by Maya Angelou and “The Christmas Box” by Richard Paul Evans.
Hanukkah
Ages 5 and under: “Hanukkah Bear” by Eric Kimmel, “Meet the Latkes” by Alan Silberberg and “Hanukkah Hamster” by Michelle Markel.
Ages 6-12: “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins” by Eric Kimmel, “Hanukkah at Valley Forge” by Stephen Krensky and “Hanukkah Moon” by Deborah Da Costa.
Teenagers: “Dreidels on the Brain” by Joel Ben Izzy “One Yellow Daffodil: A Hanukkah Story” by David A. Adler and “Hanukkah around the World” by Tami Lehman-Wilzig
Adults: “It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes and other Jewish Stories,” “A Different Light: A Hanukkah Book of Celebration” by Noam Zion and “How to Spell Chanukah” by Emily Franklin.
Kwanzaa
5 and under: “Together for Kwanzaa,” by Juwanda G. Ford, “Kevin’s Kwanzaa” by Lisa Bullard and “Seven Days of Kwanzaa” by Melrose Cooper.
Ages 6-12: “The Story of Kwanzaa” by Donna L. Washington, “Seven Spools of Thread,” by Angela Shelf Medearis and “Imani’s Gift at Kwanzaa” by Denise Burden-Patmon.
Teenagers: “Kwanzaa” by Joanna Ponto and Carol Gnojewski, “A Very Special Kwanzaa” by Deborah Newton Chocolate and “The Kwanzaa Contest” by Professor Miriam Moore.
Adults: “Kwanzaa: Living on Principle” by Venus Jones, “Kwanzaa Klaus” by James Henry and “The Complete Kwanzaa: Celebrating Our Cultural Heritage” by Dorothy Winbush Riley.