GREENEVILLE, TN — Get swept away in the enchanting harmonies of the Celtic Angels as they present an impassioned homage to their beloved Emerald Isle.
Celtic Angels Ireland will be performing at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m..
This gloriously evocative journey will captivate audiences and have them clapping their hands, wiping their tears and stamping their feet. Escape to Verdant Valleys and Heathery Highlands.
Step back in time to the Land of Saints and Scholars. Lose yourself in the alluring Angels’ magical melodies. Feel your heart pound to raucous rhythms of the champion Celtic Knights Dancers. Immerse yourself in Ireland’s infectious influences across the Wild Blue Ocean to the Amber Waves of Grain and Beyond.
Headed by the powerhouse creative team direct from Ireland and featuring award winning Irish and World Champion singers, dancers and musicians. Celtic Angels Ireland is a theatrical feast for all ages. Devised and directed by Louise Barry (Dublin, Ireland.
Celtic Angels Christmas/ Broadway/National Theatre), Musical Arrangements by Peter Sheridan (Co.Cavan, Ireland. Celtic Thunder) and Dance Director Sarah Costello (Belfast, Ireland. Rhythm of the Dance/TCRG).
With over 30 Irish traditional and contemporary tunes masterfully intertwined and performed fully live by the Trinity Ensemble, the Heavenly Celtic Angels and the Dynamic Celtic Knights Dancers, the spectacular Celtic Angels Ireland is guaranteed to entertain and delight.
Tickets start at $30 and are available online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679. Special thanks to season sponsor Walters State Community College.