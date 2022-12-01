You don’t have to stop celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25 — and many people around the world don’t.
In several communities and countries, especially Spanish-speaking ones, Three Kings Day is as big of a celebration as Christmas.
Celebrated on Jan. 6, traditionally known as the 12th Day of Christmas, it marks the arrival of the three kings or magi referred to in the book of Matthew. They followed a star and brought gifts to the infant Christ child, according to the gospel writer. It’s a day marked with gift-giving, parades and special cakes.
Three Kings Day has many different names, including “Little Christmas,” “Theophany,” and “The Baptism of Jesus.”
Giving gifts
Just as the three kings were said to have brought gifts to the infant Jesus, so people celebrating Three Kings Days will give gifts — especially to children. In some countries, children are told to leave their shoes outside their door for the kings to fill them up with presents.
Like the tradition of feeding Santa’s reindeer, children celebrating Three Kings Day will fill shoeboxes with bunches of grass or hay for the camels that bear the kings on their backs and are bringing them presents.
Parades
Communities around the world will have Three Kings Days parades.
The largest one in the world takes place on Jan. 5 in Barcelona, Spain. According to the official Barcelona City website, the Three Kings arrive by sea and are welcomed by the mayor. The mayor bestows upon them the key to the city so that they can get into all the homes in Barcelona and leave presents. The Three Kings lead a parade through the city streets followed by floats, dancers, royal pages, artists and anyone else who wants to take part.
Another parade that dates back 40 years occurs in New York, El Museo del Barrio’s parade. It honors New York’s immigrant and migrant communities. The parade features live camels, puppets, music and dancing.
Food Traditions
What is a holiday without food? Three Kings’ Bread is the traditional food for many people on this holiday and it has different names and ingredients. The “cake of the kings” is sometimes called “rosca de reyes” or “galette des rois.” In the latter, which is a French tradition, a coin, a jewel, a toy or a doll is hidden in the cake and the child who finds it gets to wear a special crown.
The bread, according to Velas Magazine article in January 2022, is made of sweet dough in the shape of an oval. Every family has its own secret recipe and traditional way of spicing it, but it often includes crystallized fruits, quince jam and a sugary paste.