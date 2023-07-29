AllandalePictures-8

The concerts will take place on August 3, 10 and 17 at the Allandale Amphitheater. Gates open at 5 p.m. Craft beer and food will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

The live concert series — “August under the Stars” is returning to Allandale Mansion next month with an exciting line-up of Jazz, Blues and Country music performers.

  