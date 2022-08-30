The Hawkins County Humane Society held its second annual Horse Seminar fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the Sayrah Barn, raising more than $1,000 to cover medical care for shelter dogs and cats.
The event included vendors, raffles, food, an auction, stick horse races, bounce houses and face painting. The main attraction was a horse training seminar by Surgoinsville’s Michael Hepler.
Hepler’s seminar included desensitizing a horse to various training tools, including touching the horse with a whip, a leaf blower and a life jacket.
People of all ages watched as Hepler demonstrated his amazing techniques of controlling and training horses. The event benefited the Hawkins County Humane Society.
“It was a good turnout lots of fun for adults as well as a children with the bounce houses, donated by Just For fun,” said HCHS manger Sandy Behnke. “The children love the watermelon eating contest along with the stick pony races. The entertainment was amazing by Corey Tester. Of course Michael Helper put on an amazing show.
Behnke added, “We raised a little over $1,000. The turnout was good but could have been better It was so hot. Next year we will have it later in the evening or early spring when it’s not so hot. All money will be used towards vaccines, medication and spay and neuter.”