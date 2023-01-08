They had quite a few people who came out and listened to them do some caroling from a giant “Radio Flyer” wagon.
This is the church’s third annual caroling event. Their youth are always excited and eager to participate in this activity.
McCloud’s Baptist Church of Rogersville went Christmas Caroling on Dec. 22 in the downtown Rogersville area.
All of the participants appreciate all the town residents who participated and allowed us to carol.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.