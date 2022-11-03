Apparently word got out that there was free candy to be had in downtown Rogersville Monday evening because the annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat was packed.
“Trunkers” were advised to have candy for as many as 3,000 “treaters”, and by the time the witching hour had arrived they were down to mostly empty wrappers at the bottom of their cauldrons.
Trunk or Treat is mainly about getting dressed up and having fun, but it’s also a knock-down, drag out competition with plenty of fake blood being shed.
The “trunkers” vie for the coveted “Best Decorated Truck” of the year trophy, while the “treaters” convene on the front lawn of the Courthouse seeking the honor of best costume for their age bracket.
There were a lot of really good trunks this year. Among the top contenders were the Bob Ross Painting Program; Jurassic Park; Noah’s Ark; the Sheriff’s Old West Roundup; a Giant Spider on Car, and Mrs. Claus down early from the North Pole — to name a few.
Earning “Top Trunk” honors, however was the WRGS Radio Pirate Ship, followed a close second by Hawkins County EMS’s injured pumpkin head man; and Holston Electric’s “Top Gun” jet fighter.
In the 8-12 year old category first place went to Blake Collins for “Among Us”; followed by Adley Collins in second place with “Harley Quinn”; and Aengus Crarner in third place for “Will work for Candy”.
In the 4-7 year old category first place went to Jason Seals for “Mickey Mouse”; followed by Alainah Silvers in second place with Nightmare Before Christmas’s “Sally”; and Hadley Nichols in third place for “Hocus Pocus”.
Last, but definitely not least, were some very creative and artistic babies in the 0-3 year old category, with first place going to Piper Wagnor for “Mouse Trap”; second place going to Carter Short for “Rocket Ship”; and third place going to Eire Bradley for “Chicken Little”.