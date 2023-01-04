The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table is sponsoring its first 2023 program on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. in Room 239 of the Renaissance Center at 1200 East Center St. in Kingsport.
It will be given by 11 of our members speaking from a "Show and Tell" venue, telling about ancestors Civil War connections and showing photos, percussion bullets, etc. which will be on display before and after the program.
There is no charge for the event. All of the general public is cordially invited. See attached program summary.
2023 Schedule
March 13 - Gordon Rhea, Stephen A. Swails: Black Freedom Fighter in the Civil War and Reconstruction
Apr 10 - Frank O’Reilly, Fredericksburg: overview, breakthrough on the southern end of the battlefield, street fighting & Tennesseans in the battle.
May 8 - Carline Janney, Historian, Author, Professor, “Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee’s Army after Appomattox” Renaissance Center, Room 239
July 10 - Warren Brown as Mark Twain and Curt Fields as U. S. Grant in a 1st person, 2 act docudrama titled: "Grant and Twain: The Men and The Memoirs"
September 11 - Scott Mingus, Historian & Author, “The Second Battle of Winchester: The Confederate Victory That Opened the Door to Gettysburg”
October 9 - Eric Jacobson, Historian & Author, TBA
November 13 - David Goetz, Historian & Author, “Ever the Gray Ghost: Colonel John Singleton Mosby and the Lincoln Conspiracies