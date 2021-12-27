Tennessee State Parks invite all Tennesseans to enjoy guided First Day Hikes at parks across the state to ring in the New Year.
All hikes are on Jan. 1 with the exception of hikes on Dec. 31 at David Crockett Birthplace, Harrison Bay and Radnor Lake state parks.
The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities. They are an opportunity to begin a New Year’s resolution for good health, continue an ongoing commitment to hiking, or simply enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks.
Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks.
The First Day Hikes begin the parks’ annual Signature Hikes series throughout the year, featuring such events as the Spring Hike and National Trails Day Hike. The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.
For information about all of the First Day Hikes visit: https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes/
The following First Day Hikes are taking place east of Knoxville within a short drive of Hawkins County:
DAVID CROCKETT BIRTHPLACE STATE PARK
Dec. 31 8-10 p.m.
Meet at: Park Visitor Center. Walk the fields of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and enjoy the crisp constellations of the winter sky. Feel free to bring binoculars, telescope or any other astronomy gear you may have. The park will have our telescope set up too.
WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK
JAN. 1, Midnight to 2 a.m.
Meet at: Campfire Circle. A hike through the night. Light up the midnight trail with old-timey kerosene lanterns, and discover a “new world” at the beginning of a new year. After the night-time discovery hike toast the new year with hot cocoa around the campfire. This is a moderate 2 mile hike that is open to both adults and children. Only adults will carry the kerosene lanterns. Children should bring along a small flashlight.
PANTHER CREEK STATE PARK
JAN. 1, 9-11 a.m.
Meet at: Boat Ramp Parking Area. hiking Trout Lily Trail plan to hike for approximately 2 hours. Trout Lily Trail is a moderately-difficult 2-mile loop that follows the waters edge for part of the hike.
SEVEN ISLANDS STATE BIRDING PARK
JAN. 1, 1-3 p.m.
Meet at: Bluebird Barn. An easy to moderate 2.5-3 mile hike along the trails of the park. The final route of the hike will be determined as the event gets closer due to weather and trail conditions. The staff will discuss the history of the park, management practices, upcoming programs, and volunteer opportunities at the park. Make sure to bring your cameras or binoculars for capturing the beauty of the scenery and observing the birds and other wildlife in the park.
DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK
JAN. 1, 1-3 p.m.
Meet at: Crockett’s Mill Restaurant. Be ready for a moderate hike of approximately 3 miles. Hike by lookout vistas, along ridges, through hardwood forests, down along the creek to wander back to our starting place. There will be hot chocolate at Crockett’s Mill Restaurant with the Friends of DCSP upon our return.
ROCKY FORK STATE PARK
JAN. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meet at: Clear Branch Welcome Center at exit 46 on I-26. A “winter expedition” to the high country lake known as Hidden Lake, Birchfield Camp Lake, or simply “the pond”, in the Cherokee National Forest. This lake was constructed over a half century ago to provide water in the event of a wildfire. Today, it is an oasis for wildlife including bear, ruffed grouse, turkey, and white tail. Water level in the lake relies heavily on the amount of recent rainfall, and can span in size anywhere from 1-5 acres. This is a strenuous 5.5 mile hike 4,000 feet above sea level. There are also numerous unbridged creek crossings, none of which are more than one foot deep. Bring enough food, water and warm clothing.
ROCKY FORK STATE PARK
JAN. 1, 10 a.m. to noon
Meet at: Trail Parking Lot at the Interpretive Area Fire Pit. A beginner hike to Flint Creek Battle Site. Along our hike we will see beautiful cascades, rugged rocks, and a diversity of vegetation. We will stop and take in the sites and admire the natural beauty as well as discuss the history, geology, and geography of the park. This hike: is 2 miles round trip (200 feet of overall elevation change).